Morgan Stanley Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $133.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.93.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Price Performance

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 179.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.