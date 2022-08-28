Moonriver Price Tops $12.56 on Major Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $12.56 or 0.00062423 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $65.31 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonriver alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00824262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,447,080 coins and its circulating supply is 5,200,340 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.