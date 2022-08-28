Moonriver Price Tops $12.56 on Major Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $12.56 or 0.00062423 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $65.31 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00824262 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Moonriver Profile
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,447,080 coins and its circulating supply is 5,200,340 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Moonriver Coin Trading
