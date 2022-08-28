Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,918 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $130,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,577,000 after purchasing an additional 64,614 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.70.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,533.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $1,632,533.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,992,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $720,025.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,704,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $16,926,370 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $476.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $450.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.30. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $348.02 and a 12-month high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

