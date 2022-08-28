MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
MOGU Price Performance
Shares of MOGU remained flat at $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,097. MOGU has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66.
About MOGU
