Modex Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.42 Million (MODEX)

Modex (MODEX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last seven days, Modex has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Modex has a total market capitalization of $11.31 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Modex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0772 or 0.00000388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004036 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00129014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032158 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00084041 BTC.

Modex Coin Profile

Modex (CRYPTO:MODEX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. The official message board for Modex is medium.com/@modex_tech. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Modex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modex using one of the exchanges listed above.

