Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Boosted by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,462,000 after acquiring an additional 772,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after acquiring an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,502 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in Moderna by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $773,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $5,688,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $769,632,840.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $5,688,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,632,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 586,056 shares of company stock worth $93,502,624. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

MRNA traded down $5.35 on Friday, hitting $136.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,997,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,618,011. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.42. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

