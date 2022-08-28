Mizuho Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $225.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $214.79.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $197.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,379,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,004,000 after purchasing an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 6,841,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,655,000 after purchasing an additional 821,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

