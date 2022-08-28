Mixin (XIN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $112.63 Million

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Mixin coin can currently be bought for approximately $188.01 or 0.00941739 BTC on major exchanges. Mixin has a market cap of $112.63 million and approximately $69,515.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mixin

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

Mixin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

