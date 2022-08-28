Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,851 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,851 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $46,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,867,000 after acquiring an additional 35,190 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,350,000 after acquiring an additional 468,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,764,000 after acquiring an additional 549,480 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,240 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $435,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $393,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,229.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,148,258 shares of company stock worth $45,901,774 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Carvana from $160.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $35.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.68. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $348.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

