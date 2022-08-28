Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,756 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 298,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $55,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle International

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle International Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.94.

CCI stock opened at $173.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.68.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

