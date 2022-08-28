Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,648 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $44,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

HSY stock opened at $228.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.75. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.