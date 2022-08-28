Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 56,037 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 818,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,037 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $43,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

