Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 72,728 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $58,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 14,400.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $158.67 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.60.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

