Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $59.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,358 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Progressive worth $59,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR opened at $125.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.51. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $128.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.31.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

