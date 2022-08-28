Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $52.93 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Dollar General worth $52,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1,658.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after purchasing an additional 196,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Down 4.0 %

Dollar General stock opened at $236.32 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.35 and its 200-day moving average is $231.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

