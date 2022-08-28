Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $41.45 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 415,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $41,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $32,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $101.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average of $97.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.48. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.