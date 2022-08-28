Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 3,495 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $42,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in KLA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in KLA by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,221,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,041,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,977,270.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,670 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $359.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.92. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

