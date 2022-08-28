Mithril Price Hits $0.0233 (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $23.26 million and $4.61 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00205824 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Buying and Selling Mithril

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.