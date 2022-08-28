MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) Tops One Day Volume of $19,906.00

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last week, MiniDOGE has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. MiniDOGE has a total market cap of $339,612.61 and approximately $19,906.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiniDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00030315 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000259 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000200 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015959 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00084444 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00056284 BTC.

MiniDOGE Coin Profile

MiniDOGE (CRYPTO:MINIDOGE) is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge.

MiniDOGE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place. MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiniDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

