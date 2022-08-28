MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) Tops One Day Volume of $19,906.00

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last week, MiniDOGE has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. MiniDOGE has a total market cap of $339,612.61 and approximately $19,906.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiniDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.
- RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001905 BTC.
- Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.
- S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00030315 BTC.
- Splintershards (SPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000200 BTC.
- RMRK (RMRK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015959 BTC.
- Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00084444 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00056284 BTC.
MiniDOGE Coin Profile
MiniDOGE (CRYPTO:MINIDOGE) is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge.
MiniDOGE Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiniDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for MiniDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiniDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.