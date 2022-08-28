Mineral (MNR) Trading Down 13.3% This Week

Mineral (MNR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Mineral coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mineral has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mineral has a total market cap of $3.70 million and $105,855.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004055 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00129228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00083952 BTC.

Mineral Profile

MNR is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Mineral is www.mineralhub.org. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mineral Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second. It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mineral should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mineral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

