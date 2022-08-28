Mina (MINA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $435.63 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $435.63 million and approximately $11.69 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00003332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00827669 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mina Profile
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 652,728,783 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Buying and Selling Mina
