Midas Price Tops $30.85 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Midas has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Midas coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.85 or 0.00154526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a market cap of $80.43 million and $83,045.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009533 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Midas Profile

MIDAS is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Midas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

