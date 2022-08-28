MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,058,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,463 shares during the quarter. MFS Intermediate Income Trust comprises about 1.2% of Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 12.12% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $44,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 740,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 91,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.0226 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

