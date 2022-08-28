Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Short Interest Update

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the July 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXC stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $40.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Mexco Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:MXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

