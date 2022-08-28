Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Metro Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$70.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.82. Metro has a one year low of C$59.14 and a one year high of C$73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Metro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.89.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.