Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Update

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,100 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the July 31st total of 450,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the first quarter worth about $1,793,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Metacrine by 39.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 165,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Metacrine by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metacrine during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.47. 127,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,938. The company has a market cap of $20.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 22.29 and a current ratio of 22.29. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.12.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

