Mesefa Reaches Market Capitalization of $5,168.07 (SEFA)

Mesefa (SEFA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Mesefa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mesefa has a market capitalization of $5,168.07 and $2.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mesefa has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00828095 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mesefa Profile
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mesefa
Receive News & Updates for Mesefa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mesefa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.