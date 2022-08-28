Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.8% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,002,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.1 %

MRK traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,695,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,385,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

