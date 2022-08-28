Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Reduces Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 137,000 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $84,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth grew its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 38,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 212,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,327,000 after buying an additional 99,774 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.60. 7,110,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,824,106. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $360.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

