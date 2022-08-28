Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Raises Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned about 0.33% of Amdocs worth $35,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,489 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $48,709,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 496,399 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Amdocs by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,731,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,571,000 after purchasing an additional 486,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,750,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,944,000 after purchasing an additional 469,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,832. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.92. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

