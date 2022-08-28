Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 474,581 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.00. 45,773,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,789,404. The firm has a market cap of $259.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $182.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.