Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.2% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $222,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $9,277,000. King Wealth grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. King Wealth now owns 65,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 645,457 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $176,120,000 after buying an additional 74,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $16.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.60. The company had a trading volume of 76,912,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,583,656. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $406.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

