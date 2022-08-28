Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Acquires 270,562 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,579,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,562 shares during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services makes up 1.7% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $114,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

ZIM traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $41.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,887,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,311. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.64. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $4.75 dividend. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 46.29%. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

