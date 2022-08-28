Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.10.

NYSE MDT opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.71. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

