Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRRP traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. 613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40.

Medalist Diversified REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

