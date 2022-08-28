MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Director Purchases C$15,878.00 in Stock

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) Director Louis Vachon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.94 per share, with a total value of C$15,878.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,000 shares in the company, valued at C$968,558.
Louis Vachon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 18th, Louis Vachon purchased 1,000 shares of MDA stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$8,360.00.
MDA Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. MDA Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.35 and a twelve month high of C$16.80. The firm has a market cap of C$887.82 million and a PE ratio of 249.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MDA from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MDA from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MDA from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.
MDA Company Profile
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.
