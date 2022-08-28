Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) PT Lowered to $3.00

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from $17.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of MIGI stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:MIGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 19.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 110,780 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 520,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 113,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

