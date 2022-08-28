Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 124.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Insider Activity

Marriott International Trading Down 3.7 %

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $156.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.84.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.