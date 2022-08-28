Marlin (POND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.59 Million

Marlin (POND) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Marlin has a market cap of $41.59 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00826288 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro.

Buying and Selling Marlin

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.