Maple (MPL) Price Tops $18.35 on Exchanges

Maple (MPL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Maple has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for $18.35 or 0.00091415 BTC on major exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $81.05 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004053 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00128936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032497 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00087382 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

