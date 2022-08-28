Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Mannatech from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.27.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
