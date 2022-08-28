MahaDAO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110,889.00 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00005687 BTC on major exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $110,889.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com.

MahaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

