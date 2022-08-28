Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.29

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Magic Software Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Magic Software Enterprises has a payout ratio of 49.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.37 million, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.19. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

