Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the July 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Macquarie Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MQBKY traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,283. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.36. Macquarie Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $157.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Macquarie Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

