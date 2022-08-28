Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the July 31st total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Lyra Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Lyra Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

NASDAQ:LYRA traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $5.40. 16,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

(Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

