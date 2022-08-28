Lossless (LSS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $219,920.00

Lossless (LSS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and $219,920.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001676 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00829147 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Lossless
Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.
Buying and Selling Lossless
Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.