Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 187.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,851 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Loews were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Loews by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 181.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Loews

Loews Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.17. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

