Locus Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $59.07 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $59.07 million and $2.09 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00129610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032731 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00083659 BTC.

Locus Chain Coin Profile

LOCUS is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.