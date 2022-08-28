Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $13.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,153,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

