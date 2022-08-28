Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 5,500 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Sempra Trading Down 1.3 %

SRE traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.54. 903,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,047. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

